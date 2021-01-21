PAULK, Athlene Mitchell Hines



Born September 6, 1923, in Smyrna, GA. passed away January 13, 2021. She was the youngest of seven children of Harry Booth Mitchell and Athlene Mable Mitchell.



She was the grand-daughter of Robert Mabel, founder of Mableton, Georgia.



Athlene was predeceased by her husband of 36 yrs., Edward W. Hiles, her husband of 17 yrs., Willis D. Paulk, son, Terry P. Hiles, and daughter, Becky S. Brown, son-n-law, Ed Bailey.



Survivors are daughter, Edlene H. Bailey, granddaughters,Morgan B. Floyd (Cody), Kathryn B.Hobbs (Ryan), and Rebecca Bailey, Audra Stanovich, Chrystal Brown, Haley Brown and 5 great-grandchildren. Her caregivers, Claudia Patton, Sandria Robinson, and "Ms B!",angels on Earth!



May her love of Jesus, inner and outward beauty, zest for life, southern voice, and adoration of her family and friends, remain in our hearts as we think of this Steele magnolia! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haygood UMC, Atl., GA

