PAULETTE, Gregory Samuel



With sincere grief and sadness, the family of Gregory Samuel Paulette announce his passing on December 1, 2022, at the age of 75 in Gainesville, Georgia. Greg is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Caitlin Namnoum; and son-in-law, Spencer Namnoum; son, Sam Paulette and his fiancée, Cade Young.



Greg was born in Arlington, Virginia on June 12, 1947 to Edward Wiltse and Vivian Blanche Whitlow Paulette. He received his B.A. at Mercer University, Macon, where he served as Grand Master of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He went on to earn his M.B.A. at Georgia State University and later achieved the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst. He was previously an Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Strategist at GLOBALT Investments until his retirement in 2018.



Greg's greatest passions in life were his family and the time spent with them. He was a coach to some, a mentor to many and a friend to all. He absorbed knowledge which he loved to share with others. As a loved and respected figure among those around him, he leaves this earth a markedly better place and will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.



A private graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northside Youth Organization www.nyosports.com/donate, the Lake Rabun Foundation www.ngcf.org/donate or the charity of your choice.



