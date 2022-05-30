Paulen, Jay

ajc logo
PAULEN, Dr. Jay S.

Dr. Jay S. Paulen had a lifelong passion for dentistry. Through dentistry, he expressed his artistic creativity, practiced technical agility, and was an entrepreneur and business man. He instilled his love of dentistry and business to his children. His daughter, Brenda, joined him in practice as a dentist. His son, Jeff, trained and built a large dental lab, New Image, that serves hundreds of dentists. His son, Kevin, built his own business with his wife, Oasis Landscapes & Irrigation. All their children work in their parents' family businesses, carrying on the tradition.

Dr. Jay Paulen was born August 23rd, 1932 in Bayonne, NJ. He moved with his parents to Miami, FL in 1949 where he attended college, then to Atlanta to attend Emory University School of Dentistry, class of 1958. Here he met an Atlanta girl, Roselee Fogel. They married and raised their three children in the Toco Hills neighborhood.

Jay loved photography, stained glass, building design, and woodworking. He always had a project that pulled in his children and neighbors to help. But, Jay was devoted to dentistry, practicing till he was 80. He was a member of the ADA, GDA, Hinman, and Alpha Omega. He served as a Trustee of the International Alpha Omega Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Jewish dental organization. Dr. Paulen was a major donor to the Emory University School of Dentistry, and through AO, to the Hadassah dental schools in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Dr. Jay participated, with his wife, Roselee, on Flying Doctor missions, as well as local Mission of Mercy events. He volunteered many years at the Ben Massell Dental Clinic in downtown Atlanta.

Dr. Jay Paulen is survived by Roselee Fogel Paulen; his children, Dr. Brenda Paulen, Jeffrey Paulen, Kevin Paulen, and Robin Loewenstein; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Donations can be made to the Alpha Omega Dental Foundation. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31st, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. The funeral will be livestreamed. For the Zoom link and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

