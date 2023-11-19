PATY, Nancy



Nancy Richardson Paty passed away peacefully on October 18, 2023 surrounded by her children at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.



Nancy was born to Inez and Olan Richardson on September 30, 1936 and was raised in Atlanta and Griffin, Georgia with her younger brother, Brice. She was a proud alumna of the University of Georgia and a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After college, Nancy returned to Atlanta and began her career at C & S Bank. She married Arthur Allen Paty, III and dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, and homemaker. Nancy also was a loyal and committed volunteer for many organizations. As her four children grew, she returned to work spending many years in the development office of Shepherd Center, where she was integral with fundraising efforts.



Throughout her life, Nancy loved to travel and took many trips with family and close friends within the U.S., Central America, and Europe. Her eyes lit up sharing stories of her worldly adventures. These colorful anecdotes encouraged her children to see the world for themselves.



Nancy influenced her family with her steadfast Christian faith. She encouraged those close to her to pray and have trust in God. She was a longtime member of both First Presbyterian Church and later Northside Methodist Church.



Nancy was the center of the home! The Paty house was always active, bustling, and full of friends and family from near and far. Her home was warm and nurturing and all were well provided for. She was also known to be a wise confidante who had a sober sense of life's ups and downs. Unfailingly, she was always there for her children and loved ones.



Our mom was the epitome of a southern lady, a steel magnolia, who was gracious to everyone she encountered. She was deeply loved, adored, and treasured by all who knew her. She was a beautiful and kind soul.



Nancy is survived by two daughters, Valerie Paty and Nancy Patton Paty (Peter Serrano); and two stepchildren, Arthur Allen Paty, IV (Jeannie) and Nena Paty Thompson (Bill, deceased); grandchildren, Arthur Allen Paty, V, Sarah Elizabeth Paty, Willow Isabella Serrano, Roman Joseph Serrano; and brother, James Brice Richardson (Oreta); their children and grandchildren.



A private service will be held by the family in December at Arlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd Center Foundation, Attn: Dean Melcher, 2020 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30309 or online via Foundation.Shepherd.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared @ www.csog.com/obits/



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