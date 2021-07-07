PATTON, Raymond Isaac "Ray" age 82, went to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, July 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Ray was born in London, KY to Wendall and Nuba Grimes Patton in August 1938. He was one of nine children. His grandfather Grimes had a great influence on his life. He would buy and sell produce which started Ray's love of the business. At the age of 14 he allowed Ray to drive his truck.



Ray spent over sixty years as an owner/operator of Patton Services, INC and retired as president of Ray Patton and Sons Watermelons. Watermelon season was his favorite time of year which allowed Ray to spend time with his sons and to see his old friends. He lived in Atlanta from the 80's where he and Joyce made their home. Ray supported Joyce's love for the Daughters of the American Revolution by attending State Conferences and Continental Congress in D.C. Ray was a 20 year member of the Son's of the American Revolution as well as being a 12th great- grandson of Pocahontas.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wendall and Nuba Grimes Patton; sisters, Alpha Patton Woods, Elizabeth Patton Smith, and Eula Mae Patton Tyree.



Ray is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Ball Patton; sons, Todd Patton (Brenda) of Waynesville, OH, Troy Patton (Bonnie) of Springboro, OH, and Bryan Patton (Berneda) of Wilmington, OH; grandchildren, Jeremy Patton (April), Carrie Patton Jarrells (John), Lacey Patton Lamb (EJ), Kyle Patton (Lauren), McKenzie Patton, and Brayden Patton; 11 great-grandchildren, sisters, Willetta Patton Brock, and Judy Patton Adams (George); brothers, Edward Patton, Fred Patton (LouAnn), and Millred Patton; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends; Ray's constant companion, Sugar Ray.



A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Don Ingram, Rev. George Adams and Rev. Robert Patton officiating. To view the service live, please go to www. johnsonarrowood.com/obituaries/raymond-ray-isaac-patton/1818/ and it will be available at 7:00 PM. His interment will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Miami Cemetery in Waynesville, OH.



Pallbearers will be Jackie Ball, Shaun Boatwright, Brian McKinney, Rick Patton, Wayne Porter and Tim Woods.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NSDAR, President General's Project: In Care of the Treasurer General NSDAR 1776 D Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006 or Miami Cemetery Association, in memory of Raymond I. Patton, 6379 Corwin Avenue, Waynesville, OH 45068.



To leave an online message for the Patton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com



