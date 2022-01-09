Patton, Joyce

PATTON (HAULMAN), Joyce



Joyce Haulman Patton of Cumming, Georgia found peace on December 24, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Austin Haulman and the late Dorothy Ann Haulman, both from Panama City, Florida. Joyce was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Guy Patton, a son Kevin Patton (Sally-Ann Patton), a son Kirk Patton (Jill Patton), brothers, Clyde Haulman of Williamsburg, Virginia and Bruce Haulman of Vashon Island, Washington, a niece Kate Haulman of Washington D.C. and three grandchildren, Claire Patton, Emma Patton, and Jaxson Patton who knew her as Jammy.



Joyce was born in Camden, N.J. on May 5, 1940, lived around the Washington D.C. area for several years and at the beginning of her high school years her family settled in Panama City, Florida where her father worked for the Navy. She graduated from Bay County High School in 1958 and attended Florida State University. Despite her attending FSU, she became a huge Auburn fan, and avidly watched those Tigers!!



Besides working hard at taking care of her two boys and Guy for many years, she had a passion for several things, one being the beach that she grew up on and the numerous vacations and trips to the beach with her family and close friends. She had a passionate love for working in the yard in her flowers and had a particular fondness for roses. Then there were her beloved puppies, which included Link, Pattie, Nugget, Hamilton, Scarlotte, Maggie, and Abby all of which preceeded her in death. She is survived by a golden retriever (Honee) and a Shih Tzu (Oreo). Many people have said that when they passed away, they would like to return as one of her puppies.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday January 15, at 1:00 PM at St. Columba's Church which is located at 939 James Burgess Road, Suwanee, Georgia. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia which is located at 845 West Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501

