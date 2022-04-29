PATTON, Janice Lela



Janice Lela Patton, age 58, of Conyers (formerly Marietta) passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Ann Johnson and brother, Chris Womack. She is survived by her father, Larry Patton, Jr. and step-mother, Tina Patton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lester Patton, Joey and Tammy Womack, Connie and Jeff Buice, Lori and Rick Korenich, Vicki and Phil Smith, Traci Patton, Nicci and Sam Marrett, Jennifer Floyd-McNabney and Kendra, and Rami Williams; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many close friends, including her closest friends that were her family: Kim and Allen Stearns, Richard "Bo" Ramey and Fernando Quintero Juez, Rusty Kelly and Randy Amerson, Mary Thompson, and many fur babies.



Janice was an owner and operator of her own commercial and residential cleaning business. She was also a big supporter of the Atlanta Humane Society and had a special place in her heart for all of God's creatures. Along with her love for reading, Janice enjoyed scrapbooking and traveling. Cooking for her friends and playing Bunco were some of her favorite things to do.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rusty Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home; interment will follow at a later date at Lenora Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or a donation may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

