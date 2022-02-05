Hamburger icon
Patton, Burgess

2 hours ago

PATTON, Burgess "Pat"

Burgess "Pat" Patton, 97, of Snellville, Georgia passed away February 1, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Friday, February 4 at the Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at Mount Zion Church, Snellville, Georgia on Saturday, February 5 at 2:30 pm. The burial will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Hayesville, North Carolina. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com/

