Pattillo, Jess

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PATTILLO, Jess

Jess Pattillo, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jess was born in Atlanta, GA to Charles Pattillo and Eleanor Pattillo. He was a very humble man that enjoyed drag racing and fishing off of his boat at Lake Lanier.

Surviving are his wife, Joan Pattillo; sisters, Judi Douglas, Lynn Pattillo Blackwell; brother, Richard Pattillo; and two nieces and five grandnieces.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 11575 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022.



