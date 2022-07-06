PATTILLO, Emily



Emily Pattillo, age 75 of Conyers, died Sunday, June 19, 2022. She is survived by her children, Jonna and Alvin McNeely, Katie Pattillo Fisher and Jeremy Fisher, Danny and Kristy Pattillo; 6 grandchildren, Jonathan and Amanda Carter, William Fisher, Samuel Fisher, Emily Grace Fisher, Phoebe McNeely, Matilda McNeely, Morgan Pattillo, and David Pattillo; 2 great-grandchildren, Cyrus Carter, and Fiona Carter; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jonathan Pattillo; parents, Ernest and Nealia Pearl Roquemore.



Emily worked for the State of Georgia, retiring with over 30 years of service. She graduated from Rockdale County High School, class of 1964 and received her Associates Degree from Dekalb Community College. She was an avid athlete, playing basketball, soccer, and tennis. Emily loved her family and grandchildren, reading, and traveling. She was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Zion Baptist Church. Donations can be made in honor of Emily to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

