ajc logo
X

Pattillo, Emily

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PATTILLO, Emily

Emily Pattillo, age 75 of Conyers, died Sunday, June 19, 2022. She is survived by her children, Jonna and Alvin McNeely, Katie Pattillo Fisher and Jeremy Fisher, Danny and Kristy Pattillo; 6 grandchildren, Jonathan and Amanda Carter, William Fisher, Samuel Fisher, Emily Grace Fisher, Phoebe McNeely, Matilda McNeely, Morgan Pattillo, and David Pattillo; 2 great-grandchildren, Cyrus Carter, and Fiona Carter; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Jonathan Pattillo; parents, Ernest and Nealia Pearl Roquemore.

Emily worked for the State of Georgia, retiring with over 30 years of service. She graduated from Rockdale County High School, class of 1964 and received her Associates Degree from Dekalb Community College. She was an avid athlete, playing basketball, soccer, and tennis. Emily loved her family and grandchildren, reading, and traveling. She was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Zion Baptist Church. Donations can be made in honor of Emily to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Scot Ward Funeral Services at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens

699 American Legion Rd.

Conyers, GA

30012

https://www.scotward.com

Editors' Picks
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games7h ago
Fulton grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Graham, Trump campaign lawyers
12h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
15h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
11h ago
11Alive gives Ron Jones primary evening anchor role; Jeff Hullinger moves to weekends
11h ago
New restaurants poised to invigorate historic Atlanta neighborhoods
15h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
Rogers, Augustus
Davies, Suzanne
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top