PATTERSON, Sherrod Gates "Pete"



October 7, 1956-August 8, 2021



Pete was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL to the late Susan McCall Patterson and George Enslen Patterson, Jr. His family moved to Savannah, GA when he was very small and he attended Savannah Country Day School where he played varsity football and basketball and graduated in 1975. He attended Washington and Lee University and graduated as a Phi Beta Kappa in 1979. He obtained his law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in 1982. A railroad historian and enthusiast, Pete spent many summer breaks and holidays traveling and working for Amtrak as a seasonal ticket agent. Pete worked as an attorney for Short & Fowler in Moultrie, Fisher & Phillips and the Federal Labor Relations Authority in Atlanta before opening up his own law practice in Decatur, GA. While living and working in Moultrie, Pete assisted in establishing the Colquitt County Food Bank. Pete's contributions to his Decatur neighborhood and civic association were numerous and selfless, including being in the forefront of establishing and maintaining Carey Hansard Park, negotiating the Conservation Greenspace and reduced density in a property abutting his neighborhood, for years he worked for more sidewalks in his neighborhood, he was watchful regarding sewer spills in Burnt Fork Creek, he wrote the history of his neighborhood, he attended innumerable meetings with DeKalb Commissioners and the Planning Department, and meetings with other civic associations on issues of mutual interest. He dedicated not just hours but years to making his neighborhood a better place. Pete leaves behind his devoted wife, Angela McFall Patterson, his sister Mary Howard Patterson Hatcher (Richard) and a niece Susan McCall Hatcher as well as many cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by a brother, George Enslen Patterson, III. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Saint Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody at a later date and the funeral plans will be announced by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

