PATTERSON, Ronnie Lee



Ronnie Lee Patterson, 74, lost his battle with cancer January 14, 2022. He was born in Staunton, VA to the late Catherine and Roy Patterson. Roy was career military so the family moved several times, the last of which was Ft. Benning in Columbus, GA. Ronnie graduated from high school there and attended Columbus College from which he graduated with honors. While attending college he worked as a ticket agent for Eastern Airlines. After Columbus, he obtained a Master's in Business Administration from Georgia State University in Atlanta.



Ronnie worked in the Finance Department of the City of Atlanta for 20 years. He was Chief Financial Officer for the Georgia Municipal Association from 1987 to 2016 when he retired. Ronnie was a conscientious worker who loved his jobs – always giving his best effort. Things he enjoyed included fishing, woodworking and traveling. He loved his family who are devastated by his loss.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Patterson and two nephews, Larry Plair and Danny Toman. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Patterson; beloved granddaughters, Jade Patterson (Sam Lesho) Mableton; Opal-Rose Patterson, Lilburn, their parent Alicia Patterson and their aunt Lillie Bailey; brother, Tommie Patterson (Victoria) of Montevallo, AL; sister Bonnie Patterson of Staunton, VA; brother-in-law, Joseph Horton (Sue) of Lexington, KY; sister-in-law, Linda Reed of Bellingham, WA; brother-in-law, David Horton (Becky) of Salem, VA and several nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Emory University Hospital Hospice Unit and Homestead Hospice staff for their stellar care and compassion during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homestead Hospice, 1080 Holcomb Bridge Road, Building 200, Suite 100, Roswell, GA 30076, or to a charity of your choice.



Due to Covid concerns there will be no funeral services.



