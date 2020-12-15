X

PATTERSON, Robert Norris

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Robert Norris Patterson will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, 10:30 AM in our Gwinnett Chapel. Burial at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Mr. Robert Patterson was a retired Deputy Sheriff for Gwinnett County Sheriff department. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Patterson; children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 4 PM-6 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA, 30045. 770-338-5558. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com

