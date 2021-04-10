PATTERSON, Nora N.



Nora N. Patterson, 79 of Chamblee passed away April 4, 2021. She was the wife of Derek J. Patterson. Survivors include her husband, daughters; Deborah & Kimberly; grandchildren, Gregory & Rachael; brother, Dick; sisters, Margaret, Pat, Frances, Mary and Janet. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nora's Memorial Service on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from her church, Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church, 5918 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA . Friends will be received at the church from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services. www.melaniebscheidfh.com 717-872-1779

