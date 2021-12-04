PATTERSON, Nancy



Mrs. Nancy Congdon Patterson, age 84 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Memorial Park South Chapel with inurnment following at Memorial Park South. Rev. Calvin Bailey will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.



Mrs. Patterson was born June 2, 1937 to the late Howard and Grace Congdon in Richmond, Virginia. Mrs. Patterson owned Tappan Marketing and was a pioneer in logistics in the Atlanta area. She was a member of Free Chapel in Gainesville. She was an avid card player, enjoyed traveling, and loved New England food.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and April Bussoletti of Flowery Branch, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Richard Martin of Wilmington, DE; brother, Steven Congdon of Hilton Head, SC; brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Linda Congdon of Indianapolis, IN; Grandchildren, Jessica Olson, Rebecca Daniel, Alan Bussoletti, and Sarah Bussoletti; great-grandchildren, Olivia Olson, Elijah Daniel and Liala Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Maylon Patterson; and brother, Alan Congdon.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

