<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PATTERSON, Kelly<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Kelly Ann Patterson, age 58, of Duluth, GA, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a courageous five-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.<br/><br/>Born in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly graduated with honors from Norcross High School in 1980 and received a B.S. in English from Georgia State University in 1984.<br/><br/>Preceded in death by her father, William Frainey. Survived by her mother, Judith Frainey; beloved and devoted daughter Kathleen Rae Patterson; sisters Frances Janes and Kimberly Frainey; brother Kevin Frainey; nieces and nephews William Solis, Melynn Solis, Raymond Frainey and Katie Frainey Saldana; and her high school sweetheart and beloved companion Alan Gardner.<br/><br/>Kelly will be remembered by her quick wit and humor, limitless creativity, her incredible strength and ability to face any challenge, her dedication and service to others.<br/><br/>A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will gather on Friday, May 21, 2021 with friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Glioblastoma Foundation or The Glioblastoma Research Organization to help fund new research and new standards of care.<br/><br/>Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><br/>