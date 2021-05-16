ajc logo
X

Patterson, Kelly

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PATTERSON, Kelly<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Kelly Ann Patterson, age 58, of Duluth, GA, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a courageous five-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.<br/><br/>Born in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly graduated with honors from Norcross High School in 1980 and received a B.S. in English from Georgia State University in 1984.<br/><br/>Preceded in death by her father, William Frainey. Survived by her mother, Judith Frainey; beloved and devoted daughter Kathleen Rae Patterson; sisters Frances Janes and Kimberly Frainey; brother Kevin Frainey; nieces and nephews William Solis, Melynn Solis, Raymond Frainey and Katie Frainey Saldana; and her high school sweetheart and beloved companion Alan Gardner.<br/><br/>Kelly will be remembered by her quick wit and humor, limitless creativity, her incredible strength and ability to face any challenge, her dedication and service to others.<br/><br/>A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will gather on Friday, May 21, 2021 with friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Glioblastoma Foundation or The Glioblastoma Research Organization to help fund new research and new standards of care.<br/><br/>Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory</p>

<p>5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard</p>

<p>Peachtree Corners, GA</p>

<p>30092</p>

<p>https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top