Patterson, Eugenie

PATTERSON (WILLINGHAM), Eugenie "Genie"



Eugenia (Genie) Willingham Patterson, passed away on August 10, 2023, at the age of 93. Genie was born in New Orleans, LA, on July 11, 1930, to her late parents, Eugene and Marie Grundy Willingham. She was active in the choir at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. She was also active in the Dogwood Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild of America; she led the national organization for one year. Her hobbies included needlepoint, cooking, music, and seeing her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank (Pat) H. Patterson, Jr., in 2016. She is survived by her two sons, Frank H. III (Susan), and Gene W. (Tricia) Patterson; grandsons, Frank H. IV, Judson, Ross, and Alex; two granddaughters, Emily Patterson and Meredith Patterson Williams; great-grandchildren, Everett, Eleanor, Simon, Phoenix, Merritt, Hunter, Caden, Felicity and Phillip Patterson. She will be returned to her native home of New Orleans, LA, where the family will have a graveside service and interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie, LA, on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com