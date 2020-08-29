PATTERSON, Charles Arlan "Tubby" Charles Arlan "Tubby" Patterson, age 88, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 26, (the day before his 89th birthday) at Delmar Gardens in Smyrna, GA. He will be laid to rest in Georgia Memorial Gardens beside his wife of 46 years, the late Frances Howard Patterson of Smyrna, GA. A member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Smyrna, he was an avid golfer throughout his lifetime and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Falcons and any golf tournament. In earlier years he followed NASCAR and loved to go the Daytona races. He loved his Chick Fil A, Old South BBQ and Krystal. Born in Atlanta, GA, he was the youngest child of the late Maggie Gaines Patterson and the late Len Patterson. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Watson (Chris) of Dallas, GA, and Terry Borberg, as well as nephews, David Lewis Patterson (Kay) of Seneca, SC, and Douglas Len Patterson (Marketia) of Athens, GA, four grandchildren, four great-nephews, and their children. In addition to his parents, "Tubby" was preceded in death by his siblings, Louise Patterson Bruce, Byron Camp Patterson, and Marjean Patterson. We are very appreciative of the loving care he received at Del Mar Gardens of Smyrna. In lieu of flowers the family is asking you make a donation in his name to the charity or church of your choice.



