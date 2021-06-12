Patterson, Abram

PATTERSON, III, Abram



Abram "Abe" Minter Patterson, III, 54, of Atlanta GA, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. He was survived by his parents, Carolyn Elizabeth Muddiman Patterson and Abram Minter Patterson, Jr. MD of Roanoke VA, his brother John Paul Patterson, of Austin TX, his children Abram Minter Patterson, IV and Maxey Minter Patterson of Atlanta, and their mother Abbey Patterson. He was also survived by countless friends from all over the world.



During his preparatory studies at Cave Spring High School in Virginia and the Blair Academy in New Jersey, Abe enjoyed sports including pole-vaulting. He attended both Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, VA and the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA and received a B.A. in Economics and a Master's in International Business Studies from The University of South Carolina, in Columbia, SC.



Abe lived abroad in both Paris, France and Madrid, Spain where he became a native speaker of both French and Spanish. A consummate thinker and reader, his library and mind were filled with the writings of Ernest Hemingway and Winston Churchill. Abe traveled the world, and called himself an adopted South Carolinian, but in his heart always considered himself a Virginian.



He was member of Entrepreneurs' Organization of Atlanta, where he continued to expand his mind and his reach to others. As an active member in the Druid Hills community, Abe touched the lives of many with this thirst for knowledge, his selfless acts, his art of conversation, and his true love for life itself. No matter his travels and accomplishments, his legacy is his children, Maxey and Minter.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Maxey and Minter Patterson Irrev Trust – 1390 Vilenah Lane, Atlanta, GA 30307.



The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 2 PM-5 PM, in the Ballroom at Druid Hills Golf Club located at 740 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30307. We will share stories about a life well-lived and celebrate a man who made an impact on so many.



"Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees." – The final words of General Thomas Jonathon Jackson.



