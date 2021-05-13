<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689002-01_0_0000689002-01-1_20210513.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689002-01_0_0000689002-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PATTEN, Stephanie<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Stephanie Antoinette Patten was born May 7, 1957 to the union of Katherine (neé Smith) and Edward R. Patten in Atlanta, Georgia. "Toni" as she was called by her grandparents was the first grandchild born to the Pattens and the Smiths and occupied a favored position in the family. She grew up surrounded by love. Doted on by parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and a host of aunts and uncles especially her favorite Auntie Barbara. <br/><br/>Stephanie was later followed by brothers, sisters and cousins whom she led and instructed and who likewise fell under her spell. Stephanie professed Christ at an early age and was a member of the Sunbeam Choir of Hunter Hill Baptist church. <br/><br/>She was in the first group of children to integrate local Atlanta schools. She remained a trailblazer and in high school she added her fine alto voice to the Northside High School choir which became the Northside School of Performing Arts. While at Northside she acted and sang in multiple dramas and musicals. She also played guard on the high school basketball team. <br/><br/>After high school she attended The University of Detroit where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. While at university, she joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and remained a lifelong loyal sorority sister. <br/><br/>After graduation she returned home to Atlanta to work at SunTrust Bank but then her dream job of working for Delta Airlines became available and she quickly secured this employment which allowed her to travel all over the world. Stephanie inherited her love of entertaining from her Father who was a member of the internationally famous group – Gladys Knight and the Pips. She joined the adult choir at Hunter Hill First Baptist Church, and she renewed her interest in acting by joining the Alliance Theater company and acted in several plays including the annual Christmas Carol production. Stephanie had a magnetic smile reflecting her magnetic personality. As her sister-in-law frequently stated, Stephanie never met an enemy. She was well loved by everyone who met her. If you knew Stephanie, you loved Stephanie. <br/><br/>Stephanie retired from Home Depot secondary to ill health.<br/><br/>She passed away May 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father Edward R. Patten, grandparents, and a daughter Jordan Patten. She is survived by her mother, Katherine S. Brown, stepmother, Renee B. Patten; brothers, Steven A. Patten, MD (Karyl, DDS), Darren Skinner, Edward R. Patten, II, Elliott R. Patten (Chandra, Esq.) sisters, Sonya P. Satterthwaite (Michael), Renee I. Patten; nieces, Katherine P. Brown, Esq., Celeste V. Patten, Esq., Makayla R. Patten, Sade A. Patten. Nephews, Thomas S. Patten, Steven C. Patten, Christian N. Ramsay, Marc A.Patten, Elliott R. Patten, Jr. and a great-nephew Mason S. Brown. And a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.<br/><br/>Celebration of Life Services Ms. Patten will be held, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, with Rev. Christopher A. Wimberly, officiating. Interment is private. A viewing will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 from 2 PM-5 PM, followed by The Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Service from 5 PM-6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404)-758-1731. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLWWatkins.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>