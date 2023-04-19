PATRICIO, Alan B.



Alan B. Patricio, age 74, of Atlanta, passed away, with a dog biscuit in his pocket, on Monday, April 17, 2023. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Patricio of Savannah, Georgia. Alan is survived by his longtime companion, Ann Cone; and brothers, Raymond Patricio III (spouse Gretchen) of Savannah, GA, and Juan A. Patricio (spouse Deborah) of Canton, GA.



Alan was born on October 2, 1948 in Fort Hood, TX. Alan grew up in Savannah and graduated from Armstrong Atlantic University in 1970. He spent his career working to improve the lives of others, from starting his career with Child Protective Services to forming the Housing Resource Center and becoming a recognized leader in the development of affordable housing throughout the United States.



Alan's circle of friends is vast and deep; we will miss him desperately. Those that knew or met him recognized his gift for conversation and his keen wit. Spending time with Alan, sitting on his sun porch with a glass of wine, was a regular occurrence that everyone enjoyed. While Alan had many interests, collecting friends, books and great wine were at the top of his list. He was also a dog lover and always carried a dog biscuit in his pocket in case he ran into any of the beloved dogs who lived on his street. He knew every one of them by name and they would always run to see him.



Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at H.M. Patterson and Son's - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30319. A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to: Shepherd Center Foundation, 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1465, www.shepherd.org.



