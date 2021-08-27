PATILLO, Kimberly



Kimberly Patillo, age 54 of Lithia Springs, GA, passed away on August 20, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 11:00 AM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel. Viewing will be TODAY, Friday, August 27, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 770-489-6751.

