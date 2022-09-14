📷Attorney Page Pate carried with him a cool confidence and sharp knowledge of the law that won over juries and informed countless radio listeners and television viewers. “All of his human qualities of kindness, generosity and respect transferred over to his work in the courtroom,” said Atlanta attorney David Wolfe, whose law office was just down the hall from Pate’s. “That’s why jurors liked him, and that’s why judges, lawyers, prosecutors and witnesses respected him.” Wolfe also respected Pate for his legal commentary. “He was always so well-informed, so well-spoken, so spot on,” he said. Pate, 55, died Sunday. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Pate is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Chatham and Asher; his parents, Robert and Mary Elizabeth Pate; and his brother, Lane Pate. Read more about Page Pate on ajc.com and also from Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home