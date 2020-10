PATE, Mary



Mary N. Pate, 92, of Alpharetta, GA passed away peacefully Saturday (October 17, 2020) at her residence after an extended illness.



She is survived by her brother Stacey (Linda); her daughter, Cathy (Larry) of Dawsonville; a son, Craig of Gainesville; a stepson, Patrick(Colleen); granddaughter, Adrienne (Chris) of Toccoa grandson, Evan of Dawsonville, 4 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Aiden, Ethan and Heather.