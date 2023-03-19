PATE, John Scott



John Scott Pate, born in Atlanta, GA, on July 26, 1949, passed away at age 73, on February 10, 2023, from complications resulting from cancer. John had moved to Fort Collins, CO from Bloomington, IN two years prior to be closer to family. He was a graduate of Druid Hills High School, class of 1967, and Indiana University. After graduating, he was employed as a circulation supervisor at the IU Wells Library until his retirement. Among his life achievements, he always considered being a father as the most important of all. He loved his children with all his heart. John was an avid sports fan and his all-time favorite was Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees! It also gave him great pleasure to see his beloved Georgia Bulldogs win the national championship again. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lane (Chuck); and nephew, Clay; his three sons, Scott, Ben, and Adam; and his pride and joy granddaughter, Maddie. He was preceded in death by his parents and precious daughter, Emily. Although he enjoyed seeing new places, growing up and visiting his grandparents farm was his happy place where he could fish endlessly. His final journey will be to South Georgia for a private ceremony with family members.

