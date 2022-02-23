PASS, David



George David Pass, age 58, passed on February 20, 2022 at his home in Stone Mountain, GA. David was born in Atlanta, GA on August 8, 1963. He spent his life in metropolitan Atlanta where he worked and enjoyed a quiet routine. David was a lifelong fan of comic books and had many friends among other avid fans. He was an amateur cartoonist, with his comic strips published in a locally distributed publication. David was loved by family and friends who appreciated his wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed making people laugh, especially when they didn't even know they had a laugh left in them. He could brighten any room with his wry remarks and outlandish observations. He nurtured lifelong friendships and kept in touch with people that he had known for years. David was predeceased by his father, George Pass. David is survived by his mother, Ann Pass, his sisters Pat (Bruce) Herndon and Susan (Del) Livingston, three nieces and two nephews. He has numerous great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles. He leaves behind a lovely lady friend of many years whom he always referred to as 'his beloved.' He meant it and is leaving a hole in her life as well.



Visitation will be on Thursday, February 24, 2:00 PM at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home at 2773 N Decatur Rd in Decatur. This will be followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM in Turner & Sons' Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in memory of David Pass to the American Diabetes Association. ( https://diabetes.org/ )

