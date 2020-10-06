

PASCO, Michael Hans





Retired U.S. Army Colonel Michael Hans Pasco passed away at his home in Smyrna, Georgia on September 30th, 2020.



Michael was born on November 3rd, 1963, at a U.S. Army Field Hospital in Munich, Germany to Major Allen and Ursel Pasco. After losing his father at a young age during Allen's duty in Vietnam, Michael chose to honor him by dedicating his life to service. In 1985, he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. For the next eleven years, Michael served in Korea, the Sinai, and the Netherlands as a company commander and UH-1 Helicopter Pilot. After completing training at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Michael served as a Foreign Area Officer in Thailand where he graduated from their senior staff college.



In 1996, Michael returned to the U.S. and began his second career with IBM. His dedication to service was still strong and Michael joined the U.S. Army Reserves in Atlanta. Through a mutual friend he met the love of his life, Lauren Mendel, and they wed on November 4th, 2000. Michael and Lauren shared a love of adventure and traveled the world together, including a six month deployment with the U.S. Army to New Zealand. After a 30 year career, he retired from the Army as a full bird Colonel.



Michael is survived by his loving wife Lauren Beth Pasco, his parents Larry and Ursel Pasco, his sisters Karen Noonan and Ellen DeGroot, and his brothers Greg and Matthew Pasco.



Michael will be remembered for so many things, including his service to his country, enjoyment of fine food and wine, love of German automobiles, fascination with and superior understanding of technology and a sincere and infectious laugh. He had the ability to converse intelligently on any subject, often in any language. Michael had a voracious appetite for reading, skill as an aviator and scuba instructor, a love of music, and a way of connecting with children, especially his many nieces and nephews. Most of all, Michael had an ability to engage with people and make lasting friendships. He had an uncanny way of taking the driest, most banal subject and making it sound interesting. Michael will be remembered by everyone lucky enough to have met him, and by those whom he made that extra effort to stay in touch with, he will be sorely missed.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the West Point Jewish Chapel at www.westpointjewishchapel.com. Due to COVID-19, the funeral is limited to immediate family only. The funeral will be livestreamed at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6th. Refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for the livestream link and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

