PASCHAL, Hillman



Celebration of Life services for SFC ( Ret.) Hillman Paschal, age 88, of Atlanta, GA, will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10 AM at the First Mt. Carmel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6260 Cobbham Rd., Appling, GA with the Rev. Roscoe F. Perry, Pastor, officiating. A final glance will be held at the cemetery. Funeral procession will leave, Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon St. NE, Thomson at 9:30 AM. 706-595-3110.



