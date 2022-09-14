ajc logo
PARTON, Jerry Lee

Jerry Lee Parton, 38, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away after a long illness on August 13, 2022. He was born on January 4, 1984, in Jonesboro. He is survived by his son, Jeremiah Whitlock; siblings, Kimberly Parton-Mangham, Jacob Parton, and Joshua Parton; as well as his grandmother, Gloria McBurnett; and extended family. Services are Sunday, September 18, 2022, 1:00 PM at H. Griner Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Funeral Home Information

Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

