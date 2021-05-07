<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688457-01_0_0000688457-01-1_20210507.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688457-01_0_0000688457-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">PARSONS, James Renay <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">James Renay Parsons, 65, of Decatur, passed away on May 2, 2021, after a year-long and unique battle with chronic eosinophilic leukemia. A one-of-a-kind disease for a one-of-a-kind man.<br/><br/>James was born on April 23, 1956, to O'Neal "Nick" and Dorothy "Dot" Parsons in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Towers High School. Following in his father's footsteps, James began working at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the age of 16. He worked his way up from a pressman to an Executive in the Packaging and Distribution Department. He retired in 2009.<br/><br/>After retirement, James continued working in home improvement and was the go-to call for many in the neighborhood who needed something around the house fixed. It was rare that you saw him without his clothes covered in paint or sawdust. James was incredibly driven and did not give up working until he absolutely had to.<br/><br/>James loved gospel and classic rock music as well as countless re-runs of The Andy Griffith Show and In the Heat of the Night. His favorite meal was cube steak, mashed potatoes, and green beans, something he was able to enjoy in the weeks prior to his death.<br/><br/>Anyone who knew James knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. James was predeceased in death by his father, O'Neal, his mother, Dorothy, brother-in-law, Jim Hurst, and beloved uncle and best man, Grover Bell "G.B" Parsons. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Catherine Lee (née Scott); daughter, Courtney; sister and brother-in-law; Mae and Reverend Nolan Jackson; sisters Louise Crowe and Mary Hurst; and many nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>Condolences can be sent to Catherine Parsons at 2537 Pangborn Circle Decatur, GA 30033. The family is waiting on holding a memorial service until all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. </font><br/>