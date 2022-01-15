Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Parson, Dan

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PARSON, Dan E.

Dan E. Parson, resident of Cumming, Georgia (and former longtime resident of Augusta, Georgia), entered into eternal rest on December 17, 2021 at Northside Hospital of cardiac arrest.

Dan was born on October 3, 1951 to Eugene and Dorothy Parson who preceded him in death. He is survived by daughters Dana Garrison, Texas and Emma Parson, Augusta; brothers Ron Parson, Atlanta; Mickey Parson, Teddy Parson, Texas; and sister Marie Parson, Washington. He is also survived by former wife Sandra Parson, Augusta.

Dan was a much loved man who leaves behind many friends. He was honorable and loyal and loved his family very much.

Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Ingram Funeral Home

210 Ingram Avenue

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.ingramfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Patton, Matthew
Thurman, John
Kitchen, Mary
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top