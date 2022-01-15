PARSON, Dan E.



Dan E. Parson, resident of Cumming, Georgia (and former longtime resident of Augusta, Georgia), entered into eternal rest on December 17, 2021 at Northside Hospital of cardiac arrest.



Dan was born on October 3, 1951 to Eugene and Dorothy Parson who preceded him in death. He is survived by daughters Dana Garrison, Texas and Emma Parson, Augusta; brothers Ron Parson, Atlanta; Mickey Parson, Teddy Parson, Texas; and sister Marie Parson, Washington. He is also survived by former wife Sandra Parson, Augusta.



Dan was a much loved man who leaves behind many friends. He was honorable and loyal and loved his family very much.



Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, GA in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.



