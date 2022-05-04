PARRISH, Jaclyn Christine



January 28, 1980 - April 28, 2022



Jaclyn Christine Parrish, 42, left this earth on April 28. Originally born in Lake Forest, Illinois, she moved to Florida when she was eight months old, ultimately moving to Marietta, GA at the age of three where she was raised until adulthood. A graduate of Wheeler High School and an enthusiastic graduate of the University of Georgia, Jaclyn was a theatre enthusiast with a passion for music, sales, community, family, and friends she called family.



A proud Atlanta area native, Jaclyn felt most at home and at peace in Austin, TX, where she has resided for well over a decade. A free spirit to her core, she was a bright shining star to everyone she touched and believed in the power of love above all else. A proud sister, aunt, daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, she turned heads in every room she entered with her beauty, energy, and compassion for others. The compassion she showed often through her volunteer work.



Jaclyn is survived by her parents, Christine Cowgill, mother, of Marietta, GA; John and Donna Parrish, father, and stepmother, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; sister, Jennifer Parrish Sugarman of Melbourne, FL; brother-in-law, Chris Sugarman of Melbourne, FL; and her beloved nephews, Emmett and Daniel Sugarman, Melbourne, FL. A private, family centered ceremony will be held in her honor and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to www.everyoneeatsfoundation.org or https://functionalcommunities.org.



"Expose yourself to your deepest fear; after that, fear has no power, and the fear of freedom shrinks and vanishes. You are free." – Jim Morrison

