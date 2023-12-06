PARRIS, Robert Sterling



Robert Sterling Parris, age 88, of Dunwoody, Georgia, slipped into eternal rest early in the morning of November 20, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Paula Parris; his son, Robert Parris, Jr.; and his daughter, Amy and her husband, Jeff Godwin of Grayson, Georgia.



Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bob graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas and earned two post graduate degrees from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.



"Mr. Bob," as so many children and others knew him, spent his life in ministry to children and their families in Baptist churches (both in staff positions and after retirement in 2000, as a volunteer). He spent 10 years at the national headquarters, serving as editor of all Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and special study materials for Grades 1 and 2. His most recent staff position was children's minister at Wieuca Road Baptist Church from which he retired in 2000. In 2004, he moved to Parkway Baptist Church in John's Creek, Georgia, where he volunteered with 1st and 2nd graders in Sunday School.



Bob was also an avid gardener, even buying a house in Dunwoody because it had great gardening space. He especially enjoyed growing hot peppers and shared them generously with those friends who liked a touch of fire with their food.



In retirement, Bob enjoyed traveling, both with his wife and on special tours associated with World War II events. He always had special stories to share with anyone about his travels and other interests.



Only a private service for the family is planned at this time. Those interested in honoring Bob's memory may contribute to the children's ministry at Parkway Baptist Church, 5975 State Bridge Road, Duluth, GA 30097; donate to the Bob Parris Children's Ministry Scholarship at McAfee School of Theology, Mercer University, 3001 Mercer University Dr., Atlanta, GA 30341-4115; or contribute to a children's charity of your choice.



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