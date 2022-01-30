PARKS, John Scott



October 14, 1939 – December 23, 2021



It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of John Scott Parks MD, PhD on December 23, 2021 following a long battle with cancer. He fought bravely but in the end, he went peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side. Dr. Parks spent his life as an exemplary clinician in Pediatric Endocrinology and was an Emeritus Professor with Tenure at Emory University School of Medicine. He would most likely be remembered for his tireless work guiding and nurturing the pediatric endocrinology careers of generations of Fellows. His patients and their families will remember Dr. Parks as a kind and caring physician with endless energy to figure out even the most puzzling of problems. As his family, we will miss him beyond words. He was a devoted and loving husband and father, but above all, the greatest PopPop of all time. He is survived by his wife Sydney Waddell Parks, his three children Stephanie Parks Webb and her husband Mark Webb, Paige Parks Adams and her children Palmer Adams and Jessie Adams, along with John Thurston Parks, his wife Carrie Parks and their children Raye Parks, Marley Parks and John Eldridge Parks, as well as two stepchildren Caine Cortellino and Stephanie Cortellino Bode, her husband Wayne Bode and their children Jax Bode and Abigail Bode. Dr. Parks was predeceased in life by his parents Dr. John Louis Parks and Mary Scott Parks and his late wife Georgia Bigley Parks.



Anyone interested in making a donation in memory of Dr. Parks for a Fellowship Fund may do so at: http://give.choa.org/johnparks . A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory

