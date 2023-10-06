Obituaries

Parks, Jacquelyn

File photo
Oct 6, 2023

PARKS, Jacquelyn Gertrude

Celebration of Life Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing on day of service from 9 AM until the hour of service. Jackie is survived by her son, Torrey Flournoy of Atlanta; daughter, Dr. Sheena Reynolds of Omaha, Nebraska; mother, Clarice E. McCleary; brother, Yeadon D. McCleary, Jr.; grandchildren, Lauren Flournoy of Atlanta, Knahledge Reynolds, Khamari Reynolds and Honour Reynolds all of Omaha, Nebraska; other loving relatives and friends. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

