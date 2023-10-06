PARKS, Jacquelyn Gertrude



Celebration of Life Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing on day of service from 9 AM until the hour of service. Jackie is survived by her son, Torrey Flournoy of Atlanta; daughter, Dr. Sheena Reynolds of Omaha, Nebraska; mother, Clarice E. McCleary; brother, Yeadon D. McCleary, Jr.; grandchildren, Lauren Flournoy of Atlanta, Knahledge Reynolds, Khamari Reynolds and Honour Reynolds all of Omaha, Nebraska; other loving relatives and friends. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





