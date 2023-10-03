PARKS, Jacquelyn Gertrude

Ms. Jacquelyn Gertrude Parks, entered into rest September 20, 2023. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Immigration ICE Gun Ranges

Residents want local governments to end contracts that let ICE train on their gun ranges

29m ago

US and Iran to hold a third round of nuclear talks as more American forces deploy to the Mideast

31m ago

Joel Quenneville wins his 1,000th game, joining Scotty Bowman in an elite club for NHL coaches

46m ago

Featured

Inauguration Day: Atlanta mayor, council to be sworn in to office

Dickens points finger at Atlanta City Council for questionable clerk contract

6 questions you may have about BravesVision (and answers)

Rockefeller unveils details for the tallest residential building in Atlanta