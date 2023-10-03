PARKS, Jacquelyn Gertrude
Ms. Jacquelyn Gertrude Parks, entered into rest September 20, 2023. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
PARKS, Jacquelyn Gertrude
Ms. Jacquelyn Gertrude Parks, entered into rest September 20, 2023. Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
The Latest