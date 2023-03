PARKS, Jabari



Mr. Jabari DeAndre Parks of Locust Grove, GA, passed away on March 22, 2023. Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, 1:00 AM at Bouldercrest COC, 2727 Bouldercrest Rd., Atlanta, GA 30316. Instate, 10 AM. Goolsby Mortuary Inc, (404) 588-0128.