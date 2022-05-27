PARKS, Henry



Mr. Henry Parks, "Coco" of Atlanta, GA passed away on May 24, 2022.



Services entrusted to Stocks Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA.



Viewing/Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022, 3:00-6:00 PM at Stocks Funeral Home.



Interment will be at New Friendship Baptist Church, Greenville, GA.

