Parks, Henry

PARKS, Henry

Mr. Henry Parks, "Coco" of Atlanta, GA passed away on May 24, 2022.

Services entrusted to Stocks Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA.

Viewing/Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022, 3:00-6:00 PM at Stocks Funeral Home.

Interment will be at New Friendship Baptist Church, Greenville, GA.

Funeral Home Information

Stocks Funeral Home & Kirkwood Chapel

1970 Hosea L. Williams Dr. NE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://www.stocksfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

