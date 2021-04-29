ajc logo
X

Parks, Elisha

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PARKS, Jr., Elisha

Mr. Elisha Bruce Parks, Jr. transitioned from this earth on April 21, 2021 at the Emory University Hospital. Bruce leaves to cherish his memory and the continuation of his legacy: his son, Elisha B. Parks, III (BJ), his mother, Ruth B. Parks Hightower, his sister, Valerie P. Fitzpatrick, JD and three "daughter-like" nieces: Ashley M. Wallace (Kenneth Wallace), Jessica W. Walker, Brazil R. Fagan and a host of family and friends.

ARRANGEMENTS: Public Viewing: Murray Brothers Funeral Home 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW Atlanta, GA on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Graveside Services: Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Garden, 5755 Mallory Rd, College Park, GA 30349 at 12:00 Noon. Virtual Graveside Service: www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers In lieu of flowers, please donate the Elisha Bruce Parks, Jr. Living Legacy Memorial Fund: https://team.kidney.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=5153. Mask and social distancing required. https://www.mbfh.com/




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top