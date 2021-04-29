Parks, Elisha

PARKS, Jr., Elisha



Mr. Elisha Bruce Parks, Jr. transitioned from this earth on April 21, 2021 at the Emory University Hospital. Bruce leaves to cherish his memory and the continuation of his legacy: his son, Elisha B. Parks, III (BJ), his mother, Ruth B. Parks Hightower, his sister, Valerie P. Fitzpatrick, JD and three "daughter-like" nieces: Ashley M. Wallace (Kenneth Wallace), Jessica W. Walker, Brazil R. Fagan and a host of family and friends.



ARRANGEMENTS: Public Viewing: Murray Brothers Funeral Home 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW Atlanta, GA on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Graveside Services: Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Garden, 5755 Mallory Rd, College Park, GA 30349 at 12:00 Noon. Virtual Graveside Service: www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers In lieu of flowers, please donate the Elisha Bruce Parks, Jr. Living Legacy Memorial Fund: https://team.kidney.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=5153. Mask and social distancing required. https://www.mbfh.com/



