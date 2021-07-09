Parks, Bobby

ajc logo
Mr. Bobby Parks, age 73, of Lithia Springs, GA died on June 29, 2021. Services Sat., July 10, 2021 at 12 Noon at New Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 2560 Sylvan Rd., East Point, GA 30344, Rev. Daniel B. Quinn, Pastor; Bishop Michael Lawrence, Eulogist. Viewing Fri., July 9, 2021 from 3-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel

602 Newnan Rd.

Carrollton, GA

30117

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

