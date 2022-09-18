PARKER, Sandra



Sandra Parker, 68, of Norcross, passed away on September 14, 2022, in Atlanta. Sandra was born in North Hollywood, CA, to Fred and Marjorie Parker on June 30, 1954. She attended the University of Miami and was an Army Reservist. Sandra was actively involved with the healthcare industry for more than 40 years, where she gained the highest respect among her colleagues. She was passionate about helping other women succeed and advance in their careers. Through her work in the medical device industry, she was a founding member and former National Chair of Professional Women in Healthcare, an organization dedicated to empowering women to lead and succeed through mentoring, education, and marketing opportunities. Sandra was an enthusiast of fine food and wine. She enjoyed traveling the globe for both business and pleasure. Her generous and caring nature were her trademarks, along with her infectious laugh and fighting spirit.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marjorie Parker; and her brother, Thomas Parker.



She is survived by niece Shannon (Sean) Mann; great-niece, Jordan Mann; and great-nephew, Carson Mann; and many long-time friends and peers, including William Doyle and Sandy Laudenslayer.



Sandra will be buried at Miami Memorial Park in Miami, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.



