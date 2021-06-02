PARKER, Norman



Mr. Norman Carlyle Parker of Brookhaven, Georgia, passed away on December 17, 2020. Mr. Parker was born in Robeson County, North Carolina on April 8, 1934, and was one of 12 children born to the late Justin and Laura Belle Baxley Parker. He was preceded in death by his son Scott Livingston Parker and 10 siblings - brothers: Grady Baxley, Jack Parker, Bud Parker, Lincous Parker, Ertle Parker, Bedford Parker, and Buddy Parker; and sisters: Louvenia Ivey, Sueneail Parker, and Eunice Ward. His only surviving sibling is Judy Parker of Lumberton, NC.



After graduation from business school in Chicago, and a stint in the Army, Mr. Parker worked for Southern Railway/Norfolk Southern until he retired in 1993.



Mr. Parker was a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church for 54 years and held the positions of Deacon Emeritus, Bowen SS Community, Sanctuary Choir, Master Singers and a cherished Sunday School Teacher.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 58 years, Mrs. Barbara Stewart Parker of Brookhaven, GA, daughter Holly Parker Frank (Keith) of Mansfield, GA, and Derek Carlyle Parker (Mary Ann) of Conyers, GA. Four grandchildren that he adored; grandsons Brandon Scott Parker of Duluth, Ashley Nicole Parker (Koby Wong) of Sunnyvale, CA, Haley Ann Frank of Mansfield, GA. and Nicholas Weston Parker of Conyers.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, June 5, 2021 at Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005.

