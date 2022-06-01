Parker, Mary

PARKER (PATSY), Mary Patricia



Mary Patricia (Patsy) Parker, born 6/26/38 in Atlanta, GA to well-known Buckhead home builder, William Bryon Parker and his wife, Christine Wilson Parker, passed away in Goleta, CA on 10/28/21.



The Parkers were members of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Patsy attended Garden Hills Elementary and North Fulton High. She continued to Stephens College and the University of Florida, graduating in 1960.



Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by friends and loved ones including her companion, Tom Carroll of Goleta, and family; her long-time friend and fellow NFHS and Stephens College grad, Genie Burnham of Atlanta, and family; her Goddaughter, Jennifer Knight of Atlanta, and family; and many friends.



Patsy was laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia - alongside her parents' final resting place - on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

