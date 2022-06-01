ajc logo
X

Parker, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PARKER (PATSY), Mary Patricia

Mary Patricia (Patsy) Parker, born 6/26/38 in Atlanta, GA to well-known Buckhead home builder, William Bryon Parker and his wife, Christine Wilson Parker, passed away in Goleta, CA on 10/28/21.

The Parkers were members of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, and Patsy attended Garden Hills Elementary and North Fulton High. She continued to Stephens College and the University of Florida, graduating in 1960.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by friends and loved ones including her companion, Tom Carroll of Goleta, and family; her long-time friend and fellow NFHS and Stephens College grad, Genie Burnham of Atlanta, and family; her Goddaughter, Jennifer Knight of Atlanta, and family; and many friends.

Patsy was laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia - alongside her parents' final resting place - on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different. 9h ago
DeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount
7h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
12h ago
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies
9h ago
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies
9h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
14h ago
The Latest
Brown, Charlesey
1h ago
Hayes, Patricia
1h ago
Richardson, Joe
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top