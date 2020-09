PARKER, Magnolia Funeral Announcements for Mrs. Magnolia Parker of Decatur, GA. She passed away Tue., Sept. 8, 2020. A public viewing will be Fri., Sep. 11th from 3-5 PM at Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home, 2199 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30032. Graveside Services will be Sat., Sep. 12th at 11 AM at Resthaven Cemetery, 2284 Candler Rd. Decatur, GA 30032.