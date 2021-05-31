PARKER, Larry Larry Russell Parker, born July 1, 1937, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents Russell and Annie Parker and sister, Patsy Ann Parker. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Parker; son Jeff (wife Allison) Parker, daughter Susan (husband Tone) Phosai; grandchildren, Jake and Sadie Parker, Eve and Russell Phosai; and sister, Peggy Ann Parker of Lilburn, GA. Larry was so dearly loved by each in his family, and he dearly loved them. Larry graduated from Roosevelt High School (class of '56) and went into US Navy Reserves, then moving into full time service. After his military service he went to work as a Fire Protection Sprinkler Fitter. After his travels while working on the road, Larry became a GM employee at the Lakewood Assembly Plant in the Maintenance Department as a Pipe Fitter. Larry had many long lasting friendships from his time as a Pipe Fitter. Larry was also a member of Mount Carmel Christian Church for 63 years, and later became a member of Crosspoint Christian Church in Conyers, Georgia.



A graveside celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 3 PM in Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.



