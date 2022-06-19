PARKER, Kay Timmons



Kay Timmons Parker, never met a stranger, passed away peacefully at her Athens home on June 14, surrounded by her loving family. She had battled ALS for nearly 3 years, and would have been 63 on June 21, 2022. Originally from College Park, GA, she resided in Athens for the last 9 years, and was a constant inspiration through her generosity and loving spirit, which included a number of socially and spiritually based charities. Kay lived her life working selflessly for others; when she saw someone in need, she took action. She did not give just money, she gave her time and inspired others to act. Kay often said, "I want to change the world." Even in her final days she never stopped that effort; she organized a fund-raising gathering for clean water just before her death and told her invited friends "I'm going to die soon and I need you to commit to these wells now, before I'm gone." Kay extended her warmth and kindness to every person she met, from UGA students to children in Africa who she sponsored and traveled to visit. A generous and committed philanthropist, Kay donated her time, love and funds to a variety of charities including the Thirst Project and Operation Christmas Child. After graduating from Georgia Tech with an Industrial Engineering degree Kay worked for IBM until retiring to care for her oldest son, Reid, who developed epilepsy at a young age. She embraced life in Athens where she ministered to many students and, with her husband John, supported a variety of UGA academic and athletic endeavors, creating multiple scholarships, programs and endowments focused on those in need. Kay is survived by her husband John, daughter Laura, sons Reid, Davis and Lucas, her grandson Colin, her brothers Tim and Chris, her sisters Jan and Lee, and a large extended family. She is walking in heaven with her parents Chris and Charlotte Timmons, her brother Mark and sister Ann. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on June 30 at First United Methodist Church. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow. Casual dress is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, Kay asked that you please honor her by helping her continue to change the world by making contributions to these charitable organizations she loved. www.thirstproject.org and www.samaritanspurse.org/occ The service will be live-streamed through the church's website, http://athensfirstumc.org/ Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

