Parker, John

PARKER, Jr., John William "Bill"



John William "Bill" Parker, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 19, 2023 surrounded by family. Bill was born October 30, 1930 in Savannah, Georgia to parents Ruth Rogers Parker and John William Parker, Sr. He attended Savannah High School where he enjoyed being a part of the football and boxing teams. He also loved any opportunity to spend time exploring the tidal creeks near Savannah or boating with friends. After high school, he served on the 154th AC&W Squadron of the Air National Guard and then went on to study engineering at Clemson University. In 1957, Bill married Ann Farris of Savannah. They had three children: Lynne, Johnny and David. In March, Bill and Ann celebrated 66 years of marriage.



After working for the Corps of Engineers and Bowater Inc., Bill joined Simons Eastern Engineering Co. in Decatur, Georgia where he spent most of his career. In his leisure time, Bill enjoyed boating, bowling, golfing, fishing and woodworking. His favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his wife, kids and five grandchildren. "Papa" was always happy sitting with the newest addition to the family (puppies or babies), showing the kids around the woodshop, taking them on day trips around north Georgia or making after school ice cream treats.



Bill is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Lynne Parker McClintock (Pat), Johnny Parker (Jill), David Parker; and grandchildren, Olivia McClintock, Molly McClintock, Matthew McClintock, Curtis Parker and Sarah Parker. He's also survived by his sister, Carolyn Parker Kelley of Memphis, Tennessee; and her children, Cathy Kelley Pantik and Jack Kelley.



Visitation (12:00 noon) and a service (1:00) will be held at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive in Savannah on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Burial will follow at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah. Later in the summer, the family will host a celebration of life in the Atlanta area.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners, Georgia (770-448-5757) and Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors in Savannah (912-352-7200).



Any friends or family wishing to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers are welcome to contribute to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee or a charity of their choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral