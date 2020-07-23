X

Parker, Jabari

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

PARKER, Jabari Hasani Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain St. ATL. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jabari leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Shana Miller (Ivan Smith) and Willie (Karen) Parker, III, daughters, Promise Parker and Nylah Parker, sister, Sydney Parker, grandmother, Merieal Miller and Kathryn Wallace Miller, 5 aunts, 2 uncles, and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including a special friend, Ne'Shari Taber. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus Wimby, LFD, 404.522.8454.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

www.carlmwilliams.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.