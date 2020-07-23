PARKER, Jabari Hasani Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain St. ATL. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Jabari leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Shana Miller (Ivan Smith) and Willie (Karen) Parker, III, daughters, Promise Parker and Nylah Parker, sister, Sydney Parker, grandmother, Merieal Miller and Kathryn Wallace Miller, 5 aunts, 2 uncles, and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including a special friend, Ne'Shari Taber. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus Wimby, LFD, 404.522.8454.

