Parker, Harry

PARKER, Jr., Harry "Ray"



Mr. Harry "Ray" Parker, Jr. (9/3/1936) of Canton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Graveside service is on Tuesday, January 10 at 12:30 PM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A celebration on life will be held at the Lodge at Bridgemill in Canton from 1:30 - 3:00 PM. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Dolores Pfister, known as Laurie; daughter, Cindy Austin and husband, Cliff; grandkids, Parker Austin and Kailey Austin; son, Michael Ray Parker and wife, Jean Healy; and his sister, Linda Boyd and husband, Ed of Hampton, Virginia.


