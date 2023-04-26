RAMSEY, Gordon Parker



Gordon P. Ramsey, age 84, of Chattahoochee Hills, formerly of Wellesley, Millis, and Gloucester, MA, passed peacefully on April 21, 2023.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Linda Lanier Ramsey; his children; Laura C. Ramsey (Edmund Bathelt) of Northbrook, IL, and Nokomis, FL, Thomas M. Ramsey (Rowena Saura) of Vienna, VA, John H. Ramsey II (Sue) of Natick, MA, F. Parker Ramsey (Faithe) of Long Beach, NY, Gardner Powell of Tucson, AZ, Jennifer Powell of Chattahoochee Hills, GA, Susanna Powell of Chattahoochee Hills, GA, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and John David Powell of Essex Junction, VT. He took great pride in being "Pop" to 14 grandchildren.



A graduate of Wellesley High School (1957), Trinity College (1961), and Boston University School of Law (1964), Gordon practiced law and specialized in labor relations, serving as chief outside counsel for the National Agency of Government Employees (NAGE). He and Linda partnered to raise Thoroughbred racehorses in Massachusetts and at their former home, Chabboquasset Farm, in Palmetto. During the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, they hosted equestrian teams from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. After retiring from law, Gordon founded Three Coins Furniture, a patio furniture wholesaler in Newnan.



A voracious reader and keen follower of news, business, and politics, Gordon also enjoyed lighter pursuits such as golfing, savoring a memorable meal, and mixing a mean margarita. He appreciated those who could return his quick wit and wicked sense of humor with an equally smart quip. An avid Boston sports fan, he proudly displayed his Patriots flag at his Georgia home following the Patriot's famous Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons.



Gordon was involved at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Newnan, volunteering with Kairos Prison Ministry and meeting with friends as part of the Men's Breakfast Group.



A funeral and celebration of Gordon's very well-lived life will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1 PM, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 576 Roscoe Rd., Newnan, GA.

